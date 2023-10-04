Bowman fire alarm stunt gets pass from hypocritical liberal media: NY Post editorial

The New York Post’s editorial board wrote in a scathing piece that New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s fire alarm stunt was "moronically irresponsible and wrong" but the mainstream media is trying to make it "go away."

Bowman, a member of the group of House progressives known as "The Squad," is being investigated by Capitol Police after pulling a fire alarm Saturday morning in one of the House of Representatives’ three office buildings amid the chaos of lawmakers scrambling to avert a government shutdown. The liberal lawmaker has insisted it was a simple mistake.

The Post's editorial urged readers not to "believe his BS excuse" about thinking it would open a door.

"The man’s a former middle-school principal, and there’s no way on earth he could have gotten confused about what the fire alarm would do," the editorial board wrote before impersonating how the media would handle the ordeal if Bowman were a Republican.

BOWMAN 'SHOULD HAVE KNOWN BETTER' THAN TO PULL FIRE ALARM, RETIRED DEPUTY SHERIFF SAYS: 'SERIOUS OFFENSE'

"This is an assault on democracy, a grave crime against the Republic," the editorial board snarked. "Or so we’d be hearing from the media — if Bowman belonged to the other party."

The Post believes that a "24-hour live feed on CNN devoted to the end of America as we know it" would be ongoing if Bowman were a Republican, adding that The New York Times would publish "screaming thinkpieces."

"Lauren Boebert engaged in middle-school groping and vaping shenanigans at a ‘Beetlejuice’ show, and the liberal media responded as though it were a new Pearl Harbor," the Post continued, noting that the Bowman story has been largely swept under the rug with "some credulous news stories, a few ‘Republicans pounce’ type headlines and outright defenses from hard-left outlets."

‘SQUAD’ DEM JAMAAL BOWMAN OFFERS BIZARRE RESPONSE AFTER PULLING FIRE ALARM: ‘OPEN THE DOOR’

"And remember: What Bowman did is not just moronically irresponsible and wrong," the editorial board wrote. "It’s a literal crime: Pulling a fire alarm for fun in DC is a misdemeanor offense that can pack a six-month sentence. If he were to be charged with illegal obstruction of congressional proceedings, he could face felony time."

The Post’s editorial board believes "the same outlets now trying to make this go away would now be demanding the full force of the law fall on his head" if Bowman were a Republican.

"The whole sordid affair is yet more proof that all the hyperventilation in the liberal press about norms is just hot air," the Post wrote.

Bowman’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BOWMAN DEFENDS FIRE ALARM SCANDAL BY REPEATING TALKING POINT ABOUT BEING 'IN A RUSH' TO VOTE

Supporters of Bowman, including fellow Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., and panelists from ABC News’ "The View," have defended him.

Retired deputy sheriff Joy Farrow, who spent years in Broward County Sheriff’s Office in South Florida and co-authored "Street Smart Safety for Women," also expects better from an elected official.

"Representative Bowman should have known better," Farrow told FOX News Digital.

"It is not possible to accidentally pull a fire alarm. They are designed with the word ‘fire alarm’ in red with the handle, in a separate red box that is only for emergencies," she said. "You're taught this from a very young age."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.