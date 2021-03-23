Border Patrol whistleblower email details inhumane conditions at Texas processing center, Sara Carter reports

An email from a Border Patrol whistleblower has been obtained by Fox News contributor and investigative reporter Sara Carter detailing concerning conditions at the Donna, Texas migrant processing facility.

In a "Hannity" exclusive Tuesday, Carter explained that border officials are growing frustrated with dangerous conditions and negligence inside processing centers and are eager for Washington authorities to step in.

The email sent from a border patrol official to the chain of command at Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seemed like a plea for help, stating conditions are "extremely unsafe and unhealthy for the detainees, agents and civilian workforce."

"The overcrowding is inhumane, especially for the children," the agent continued. "Pod 3A is designed to hold 80 people and on this day we have 694 unaccompanied children with two agents maintaining custody. That is 867% of the stated capacity of this detention space. The agents cannot possibly provide for the care, health and safety of aliens in our custody, nor can we reasonably do so for ourselves."

The agent went on to explain that the detainees are becoming stressed and fatigued – many being kept in custody for more than two weeks. The email read that detainees are laying on top of each other since there is no room to sleep while "unaccompanied children have to sleep on their side to save space."

"If we have a fire, a carbon monoxide leak from the generators, a stampede, or any number of potential and likely occurrences, many people will die," it reads. "This situation is a disaster waiting to happen. Someone with the proper authority must do something immediately to alleviate the severe overcrowding before we experience a tragedy."

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott responded to the email, saying he hears the warning "loud and clear." In a statement Tuesday, CBP confirmed the validity of these emails and vowed to "protect the nation and enforce laws humanely."

Carter reported the facility has the appearance of a prison with no windows. The migrant surge has already increased the population of Donna by 25% and border patrol is expecting thousands of additions to arrive.

But the biggest concern among employees and observers is regarding the health of migrant children, Carter said, who have often traveled a long distance alone and are now cramped inside tents with hundreds of others.

"They’re lining up right next to each other," she said. "The smells, there’s no air, there’s really no windows to look outside. It’s a very, very stressful situation."