Border crisis 'about to get a lot worse' if Dems push 'massive amnesty' plan: Tom Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., warned on "America's Newsroom" Thursday that the migrant crisis at the southern border "is about to get a lot worse" if Democrats pursue including a "massive" amnesty plan in their upcoming budget reconciliation package.

Sen. Tom Cotton: This crisis is about to get a lot worse, Dana. It is the result of Joe Biden's rhetoric and his policies. First, he promised open borders in the campaign. All those migrants heard it. When I was at the border a few months ago, I spoke to several of them and asked them why they came. They all gave some answer, like "Joe Biden" or "I could get in now." Second, he reversed a lot of highly effective policies, most notably the remain in Mexico policy that required migrants seeking asylum to stay in Mexico, not to come to the country and live here so they could – for years where they had their claims adjudicated. But now we're about to have a situation where the Democrats are going to pursue amnesty in their coming budget bill. This is the word we've been getting over the last couple of weeks. The Democrats want to include a massive amnesty in that legislation that will simply act as a bigger magnet for more illegal immigration into this country.

…

They know that Republicans are never going to support some kind of massive amnesty, certainly with our border totally open. But Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden's administration are actively working behind closed doors right now to try to include an amnesty in that budget bill. That's something I'm going to fight to the bitter end to stop because we do not need a single new illegal alien coming to this country when we're already at a generational high level.

