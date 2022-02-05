Expand / Collapse search
Bongino: The left's disinformation is becoming reality

Liberals do it to 'ban voices they don't like,' 'Unfiltered with Dan Bongino' host says

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
'Unfiltered' host discusses how misinformation is a problem of the left.

Dan Bongino showed the progression of the left's disinformation evolving into reality during his opening monologue Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

DAN BONGINO: One of the left's favorite weapons has been the misinformation, or disinformation, label. They love it. They slap it onto anything that doesn't tow their political line. They use it to paint real experts and genuine people as conspiracy theorists just to ban voices they don't like. 

Take White House press secretary Jen Psaki, for example. She's been pushing this disinformation garbage from the very beginning. Remember this tweet just before the election about Hunter Biden? "Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say." 

But wait, take a look at this here: Just this week, we learned the New York Times is suing the State Department for refusing to release those very same emails from Hunter Biden. I thought they were "disinformation." What happened? It turns out that Jen Psaki's tweet about disinformation … yeah, that was actually the disinformation itself. 

Do you understand what's happening here, folks? Psaki isn't talking about real disinformation. She's using that label to advance her preferred political argument. You see, that's what they do. We're seeing things that were once categorized as misinformation or disinformation now becoming accepted narratives without the facts ever changing. … The left is desperate to silence you, dissenting voices and facts. 

WATCH DAN BONGINO'S FULL MONOLOGUE BELOW:

