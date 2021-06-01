Bongino torches 'embarrassing' mainstream media for covering up Hunter Biden, Wuhan lab stories

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino on Tuesday ripped the media for its lack of coverage of the Hunter Biden scandal among other issues.

"The media is worse than Pravda. I mean at least Pravda, in the old Soviet Union, everybody understood it was a big scam," Bongino told "Fox & Friends."

Hunter Biden confirmed late last year that he is under federal investigation for his "tax affairs" surrounding his overseas business dealings. The FBI has since been in possession of his laptop .

Twitter and Facebook famously suppressed sharing of the New York Post's original story about Hunter Biden's laptop last year, in an unprecedented example of Big Tech censorship.

HUNTER BIDEN BROUGHT VP FATHER TO DINNER WITH SHADY BUSINESS PARTNERS

"That the media actually pretends to do journalism, it’s one of the biggest embarrassments and jokes of our time, and the joke, apparently, I guess, is on us. There are, shockingly, some people left, stunningly, who still believe the media is still out there doing media stuff and not full-time propaganda," Bongino said.

Bongino's comments came after the New York Post blasted the media for failing to the events surrounding Hunter Biden's entanglement with a Ukrainian gas company in which President Biden apparently profited off of his son's relationship with the entity during his tenure in the Obama administration.

The New York Post piece titled "Hunter Biden’s laptop keeps damning Joe, but most media just ignore it" goes on to explain the lack of media coverage of the matter.

"Hunter Biden’s laptop continues to yield damning information that shows his dad, President Joe Biden, played a significant and knowing role in his son’s sleazy influence-peddling. And while the media efforts to pretend these revelations are nothing but "Russian disinformation" have ceased, The Post’s scoops still get ignored by outlets that would be all over them if they were about the Trump family," the op-ed said.

"The latest, of course, is the photographic evidence that then-Veep Joe attended an April 16, 2015, dinner with shady Ukrainian, Russian and Kazakh "businessmen" and even posed for photos with the unseemly guests."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Don’t you find it odd that the three biggest scandals of our time are all media scandals?" Bongino said.

"The Wuhan coronavirus lab leak theory, the Hunter Biden laptop, which the media is still covering up. I don’t want to miss anything, and Spygate, the biggest political spying scandal of all time, which the media covered up. Does anybody else on the panel find that odd?"

Fox News’ Jack Durschlag, Jake Gibson and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.