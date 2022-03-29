Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Bongino: Biden 'walking us into WWIII', should spark serious discussion of presidential succession

Former Secret Service agent questions president's competency to continue in office

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
GOP rep. questions if Biden admin colluded with media after president's cheat sheet exposed Video

GOP rep. questions if Biden admin colluded with media after president's cheat sheet exposed

Rep. Jake Ellzey questioned whether the Biden administration colluded with the media after a cue card with talking points was exposed.

President Biden's increasingly turbulent off-script comments are becoming a potential national security risk, Fox News host and former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino said Tuesday.

On "The Dan Bongino Show", the host warned Biden has become a "clear and present danger to peace and prosperity" – pointing to the president's statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

Bongino said Americans can no longer watch a president continue to make increasingly volatile statements in hopes his handlers will run public relations cleanup for him to avert dangerous repercussions. He noted the president is repeatedly "getting upset" because his own words are quoted back to him verbatim, spurring profuse objections.

"Joe Biden gets upset when you quote Joe Biden to Joe Biden," Bongino said, adding that it may indeed be time to consider replacing Biden in the line of succession -- while also contemplating the competency of the next-in-line, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Biden clearly has to go at this point," he said. "The man is obviously a clear and present danger to peace and prosperity, and it's not just my opinion, it's his own."

RAND PAUL: BIDEN'S GAFFES BECOMING ‘NATIONAL SECURITY RISK’

President Biden clasps his hands while listening to questions from reporters. 

President Biden clasps his hands while listening to questions from reporters.  (AP)

He continued, "The man has to say things, walk things back, claim he’s not walking things back, while then simultaneously walking back what he said he wouldn’t walk back, because what he says could induce an escalation into potential World War III."

In warning about Biden's lack of presidential competency, Bongino said he was "torn" on the subject, given the alternative.

"I'm really at the point now where I'm starting to wonder – is Harris at this point worse than Joe Biden?" he asked, however underlining that he specifically is not defending the California Democrat. After Harris in succession is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate President Pro-Tempore Patrick Leahy of Vermont.

Vice President Kamala Harris laughs as she departs the Generation Equality Forum.

Vice President Kamala Harris laughs as she departs the Generation Equality Forum.

He called Harris the "single worst politician in the United States", while adding that Biden is however "clearly cognitively impaired."

Citing his own accreditation in psychology, Bongino said America must continue to exist and not "go up in a mushroom cloud" spurred on by reckless presidential behavior.

"There’s only one of two scenarios – either Joe Biden has zero impulse control and says things that are causing us a serious national security crisis that have to be immediately walked back, to his embarrassment, by his own staff – or he’s not cognitively impaired, and he’s intentionally walking us into a potential global escalation in a new World War."

Dan Bongino hosts 'The Dan Bongino Show' from the Patriot Awards location. 

Dan Bongino hosts ‘The Dan Bongino Show’ from the Patriot Awards location. 

Bongino criticized those who floated using the 25th Amendment as a political wedge to remove former President Trump, saying that consideration of the 1967 law is legitimately intended for the present situation.

"Regardless of your personal feelings about Donald Trump, there's no question the man is cognitively fine," he said.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 