Sharpton, Waters, BLM guilty of 'treasonous behavior' against 'Black America': Bob Woodson

Left-wing claims that America is systemically racist don't take into account crimes committed against Black people by other Black people, former civil rights activist Bob Woodson told "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday.

"On Easter Sunday, there were 1,000 black families having a picnic in a park in Birmingham, Alabama. Six Black thugs fired 100 shots, killing a 32-year-old daughter of a local pastor who was singing in the church. Six other people were shot, including a four-year-old," Woodson recounted. "In Syracuse, [New York], a 32-year-old mother was killed along with her 11-month old daughter, and two other children were shot ... But you don't hear about that. There's no outrage."

Rather than draw attention to those crimes, Woodson claimed, the left focuses on incidents like the death of George Floyd because "it fits a racial narrative."

"And because it fits a racial narrative, there's a mobilization. But the most vulnerable people, low-income Blacks in these communities, are the ones who are going to suffer the consequence," he said.

Woodson said people like MSNBC host Al Sharpton, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and BLM co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors won't be strongly affected by their actions or statements.

"These people are worse than bigots," he said. "I know what bigotry looks like, but I also know what treason looks like. And what they're doing to Black America, in terms of pushing this false racial narrative, to me amounts to treasonous behavior against them."

Host Laura Ingraham responded that Democrats rely on claims of "systemic" racism to shift focus away from their otherwise "ruinous" policies

"I think it's a deflection away are their personal responsibility," replied Woodson. "If racism were that pervasive, the question is, 'Why in the last 50 years are low income Blacks failing in systems run by their own people?'

"And now the police are being thrown under the bus as an extension of White supremacy, and again, it presents a convenient excuse for why their policies are not working. It's really to conceal their incompetence, but they're also weaponizing race and using it for political purpose at the expense of low-income Blacks. And they're ignoring real remedies."