Bloomberg Politics ripped for pushing ‘CCP narratives’ after suggesting China’s COVID approach is ‘vindicated’

Bloomberg Politics was torn apart on Twitter after the self-described "non-partisan" news outlet suggested that China was "vindicated" for their approach to containing COVID-19 after the discovery of the new omicron variant.

"The emergence of a new coronavirus variant has provided some vindication for China’s Covid Zero approach, which has kept strict border controls in place since the start of the pandemic," the account tweeted on Wednesday.

Twitter was not kind to Bloomberg Politics’ choice of words.

"Two years into the pandemic and major media outlets are still willingly pushing CCP narratives," tweeted the DC Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy.

"They literally welded sick and dying people inside their homes you absolute shameless f----. This is an actual real tweet and story," wrote Stephen L. Miller. The Spectator contributing editor also urged other Twitter accounts to reply to the Bloomberg Politics tweet with a picture of the Taiwan flag, "just so they see it." Several accounts obliged Miller’s request.

The linked article entitled "China Basks in COVID vindication as omicron closes borders" also drew fire for how it characterized China’s approach to containing the virus.

"While other places pivot to living alongside the virus, China has prioritized weeding out every last infection, saying the health of the population is its main priority – and economic benefits will follow," the article reads.

Pluribus editor Jeryl Bier described the article’s use of the phrase "weeding out" as "quite the euphemism."

This is not the first time the media has appeared to praise the communist nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CNBC was flamed last year for publishing an article that touted a poll indicating that China’s government had received the highest approval rating from its own citizens. Many suggested that it was irresponsible to tout the poll in a country that often suppresses free expression and government criticism.

China has come under fire repeatedly from U.S. foreign allies, Republican lawmakers, and national security experts since the beginning of the pandemic. A number of reasons for the criticism have been cited, including accusations that the Chinese government intentionally spread misinformation to downplay the risk of the virus, a refusal to cooperate with world health authorities, censorship of doctors and journalists, as well as the malicious disregard for the health and well-being of its citizens and the ethnic minority Uyghur Muslims.