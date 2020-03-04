Bloomberg News says it will resume 'normal coverage of the election' after co-founder exits Democratic race

Bloomberg News has said it will resume its normal coverage of the 2020 presidential election, abandoning its recently implemented policy of not investigating either co-founder Mike Bloomberg or his Democratic competitors.

"Now that Mike has said he is leaving the race for President, we will return to our normal coverage of the election; we will follow exactly the same coverage rules for the Democratic presidential candidates and President Donald Trump," Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said in a Wednesday staff memo.

"We will disclose Mike’s financial support for other Democrats — just as we have always done where his financial support for political causes is relevant to our reporting."

According to CNBC, Mickelthwait thanked his staff for undergoing an "unprecedented situation" during Bloomberg's brief run for the Democratic nomination.

BLOOMBERG SUGGESTS HE WILL THROW VAST RESOURCES BEHIND BIDEN: 'I WILL NOT WALK AWAY'

"I would like to pay tribute to everybody who has covered the campaigns — and the independent way that we have reported the race," he said.

"As I pointed out back on November 24th, we found ourselves in an unprecedented situation: no other newsroom of our size has had to deal with anything similar. Since then, we have written around 1,100 articles on the contest — and that does not include all the broadcast pieces and interviews, nor all the third party articles we have made available to our terminal customers."

Bloomberg resigned as CEO of Bloomberg L.P. after entering the presidential race this past November, though he maintains majority ownership in the company. In February, the company published an "audit" of the outlet's 2020 coverage -- a way of offering transparency.

"We acknowledged the unique challenges of our situation and the electoral laws we have to follow, but we said we would show our independence by what we wrote and broadcast — and promised that we would be as transparent as possible about what we did," the outlet said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bloomberg suspended his presidential campaign on Wednesday after losing nearly every Super Tuesday contest, with the exception of the American Samoa caucuses.

"After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible – and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists," Bloomberg said.