BLM 'scam' exposed by pricey real estate purchases: Watters

Black Lives Matter (BLM) moved millions of dollars to a charity in Canada run by the wife of co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors to buy a 10,000-square foot mansion, reports show.

M4BJ, which is a non-profit based in Toronto that was set up in part by Janaya Khan, bought the house for $6.3 million in July 2021. Khan is the wife of Khan-Cullors, a self-professed Marxist who helped found Black Lives Matter Global Foundation Network.

Cullors stepped down from her role as executive director of the activist group’s central foundation last year amid questions about her finances. Cullors was questioned intensely on a series of real estate investments and property purchases, leading to criticism for her perceived opulence while claiming to be a Marxist.

WHO CONTROLS BLACK LIVES MATTER'S $60M WAR CHEST?

Fox News host Jesse Watters said on his show Monday that the IRS declined to comment on whether the transaction was flagged by the agency at the time.

"Usually the IRS pays a lot more attention," Scott Walter, president of the charity watchdog group Capitol Research Center told Watters during an appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"They should have filed an IRS disclosure form before the end of last year, as far as anybody knows they haven’t done that nobody has been able to get it out of them," he said.

"[There's] No accountability. All these people doing these amazing things without accountability. I mean, presumably, eventually, it will catch up to them."

Watters said it appears the group is getting off scot-free despite running a "pure scam.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think they figured out how to make a quick buck, say ‘Black Lives Matter’ and then just buy a bunch of lavish properties," he said. "It’s unbelievable they are getting away with it right in plain sight. We won’t let them."

Fox News' Jon Brown contributed to this report.