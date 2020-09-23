BLM co-founder argues Black Kentucky AG gave a 'Bull Connor speech in 2020'

Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza suggested on Wednesday that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sounded like a notorious segregationist and racist from the civil rights era.

Her comments came on MSNBC's "The ReidOut" after Cameron spoke about the grand jury's decision to indict one of the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death on three counts of wanton endangerment.

"I think what I saw this morning was a Bull Connor speech in 2020," she said, referring to the former Alabama politician. "And you’re right," she told MSNBC host Joy Reid, "unfortunately, it was being given by a Black prosecutor."

Reid had urged viewers to focus on Cameron's affiliation with the Republican Party, saying the fact he was Black didn't mean anything.

"I think you have to always look at party. Party is the religion now in America -- especially for Republicans. Don’t look at the fact that this guy is black. That does not mean anything," she said. "He is a Republican through and through. He spoke at the RNC [Republican National Convention]. He told you who he was. Believe him."

Cameron said Taylor's death was a "tragedy," but stood by the charges brought by the grand jury. "The proof is now before us. The facts have been examined, and the grand jury, comprised of our peers and fellow residents, have made a decision," he said. "Justice is not often easy. It does not fit the mold of public opinion. And it does not conform to shifting standards. It answers only to the facts and to the law."

Earlier in the day, a guest on MSNBC appeared to lob a racial criticism at Cameron.

"Let me say this as a Black woman, he does not speak for Black folks," said Cheryl Dorsey, a retired Los Angeles Police Department sergeant. "He's skinfolk but not he is not kinfolk. ... He does not speak for all of us. This was not a tragedy, this was a murder. He should be ashamed of himself."

Cameron, a Republican whose candidacy was endorsed by President Trump, previously faced a racially charged attack that prompted Sen. Tim Scott's intervention last year.

Louisville attorney Dawn Elliot had argued that Cameron needed to stop "eating the corn flakes the White House is serving." Scott, R-S.C., tweeted that the incident showed that racism knows no party.