Attorney General Daniel Cameron presenting Breonna Taylor findings to grand jury

A grand jury will hear the findings of the Kentucky attorney general's investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor, according to media reports.

The presentation is expected to take two days and then the grand jury will deliberate on whether the officers involved should face criminal charges, WAVE-TV reported.

The news outlet said an announcement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office is not expected until next week. Calls to his office were not returned.

Taylor was killed when Louisville police officers executed a March 13 "no-knock" warrant on her apartment. Officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove were dressed in plainclothes, and entered the residence as Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were in bed.

Walker thought the officers were intruders and fired at them. The officers fired back and Taylor was struck several times.

Authorities obtained the warrant on the belief that Taylor's apartment was being used by her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, to stash drugs. No drugs or money were found in the apartment.

Calls for the officers to be fired and face criminal charges have intensified in recent months amid nationwide protests against police practices deemed excessive. Hankison was fired after the department's interim police Chief Robert Schroeder found he "blindly" fired 10 rounds into Taylor's apartment.

On Monday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that Deputy Chief Yvette Gentry will step into the interim chief role on Oct. 1. when Schroeder retires after four months in the role.