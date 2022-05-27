Secretary of State Blinken ripped for 'rather soft' speech on China threat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Special Assistant to George W. Bush Michael Allen comments on Secretary Antony Blinken's remarks on China as the United States' most serious long-term threat. On "America's Newsroom" Friday, Allen argued Blinken delivered a ‘soft speech’ given the high stakes of China's growing threat to global security and demanded a strong approach to China to protect American interests.

AFTER BIDEN'S TAIWAN REMARK, BLINKEN INSISTS US ‘REMAINS COMMITTED’ TO ONE CHINA POLICY

MICHAEL ALLEN: Secretary Blinken laid out a strategy yesterday that the United States should invest, align with its allies and compete with China. I thought it was a rather soft speech, given the stakes. I thought it should have been more about how to blunt and confront China. One, China has doubled the size of their military over the last ten years. I would have liked to have heard more about what the United States' strategy is to deter China in Asia. And I'd like to hear more about how American jobs are affected by the confrontation with China. At a minimum, they steal millions, sometimes billions of dollars in intellectual property here in the United States through cyber theft and other means. And we need to get a handle on these kind of things so that we have a foreign policy that helps with the United States' workers.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: