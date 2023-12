Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Prominent conservatives on social media trashed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for touting his department’s work to "strengthen global peace."

On Thursday, Blinken shared a link to a State Department year-end media presentation, titled "Portraits of Diplomacy: 2023, A Photographic Journey with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken," which depicted key moments in the government official's work throughout the year.

Blinken posted, "As I reflect on the miles traveled, countries visited, and intense diplomacy over the past year, I am proud of our work to build stronger partnerships and strengthen global peace and security."

The introduction to the "photographic journey" page, composed entirely of pictures of Blinken, said, "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken calls America’s partnerships its greatest strategic asset. In 2023, he traveled more than 380,000 kilometers and visited over two dozen countries to meet with our nation’s partners. He pledged solidarity with allies and offered assistance after disasters."

It said the photographer assigned to Blinken had taken almost 100,000 photos as he chronicled "the secretary’s mission to safeguard our country’s partnerships and forge new ones."

The site featured photos of Blinken meeting with foreign heads of states, including Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, posing with President Biden, hanging out with the U.S. National Women’s soccer team, and playing guitar at the department's Global Music Diplomacy Initiative in D.C. in September.

But conservatives on X did not share Blinken’s enthusiasm for the State Department’s work this year, particularly his words on strengthening "peace," pointing out all the chaos that has been going on across the globe.

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence under President Trump Rick Grenell pulled no punches, asking, "You’ve seen 2 brutal wars breakout under your tenure. What peace are you talking about?"

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, replied to Blinken, stating, "I’m not sure the world can stand any more of this Biden ‘peace.’"

Former Cruz staffer Steve Guest made a reference to George Orwell’s "1984," suggesting that Blinken’s post was dystopian propaganda. He wrote, "’War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.’"

Center for U.N. Studies director Mark Seddon claimed that Blinken was being delusional with his statements, writing, "Final proof that Blinken has landed on Cloud Nine. The US has never been this isolated in my lifetime."

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., took the opportunity to remind Blinken of the Biden administration’s Afghanistan pullout, posting, "You and your team abandoned 1000’s of Americans and our allies to terrorists in Afghanistan, getting 13 young Americans killed in the process. You should resign and spend the rest of your life serving Gold Star Families."