Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Blackburn, lawmakers call on Facebook execs to testify over whistleblower bombshell

The company allegedly knew but did not disclose Instagram's negative impacts on teens

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. Blackburn calls for Facebook execs to testify after whistleblower’s revelations Video

Sen. Blackburn calls for Facebook execs to testify after whistleblower’s revelations

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., says that Facebook is ‘chasing the dollar’ and failing to address impact of social media on teenagers

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is leading the charge against Facebook in an upcoming committee hearing after the company allegedly knew about but did not disclose publicly data that showed the negative impact of Instagram on teenagers. She spoke with "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss a whistleblower's findings. 

MARSHA BLACKBURN: What we’re looking at are documents and data that have come to us from a Facebook whistleblower who has had it with what they are doing. Facebook is chasing the dollar. They know that this is harmful to teens but they continue to do it…

Now one thing we do know is that we are going to hear directly from this whistleblower in a committee hearing in a couple of weeks and one of the things I want to know from [Facebook] is how much data they do have on the research with teens.  

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Sen. Blackburn: ‘Astounding’ Facebook will not block cartels marketing to migrants Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.