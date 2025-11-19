Sen Blackburn fires back at Democrats over ‘disturbing’ video urging troops to defy 'illegal' orders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic lawmakers released a video urging service members to defy "illegal" orders. It’s a message Republicans are not taking lightly.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn blasted the clip as "inconceivable," saying it stems from Democrats' hatred of President Donald Trump.

"They have stage four Trump Derangement Syndrome," Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Wednesday on "The Faulkner Focus."

"It is inconceivable that you would have elected officials that are saying to uniform members of the military who have taken an oath to protect and defend, that they would defy the orders that they have been given to execute their mission," she added.

The video was posted by Sen. Elissa Slotkin on Tuesday and viewed over 6.8 million times on X. It also includes Sen. Mark Kelly, Rep. Chris Deluzio, Rep. Maggie Goodlander, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan and Rep. Jason Crow, all of whom highlight their former service in the military and intelligence community.

They claimed that current threats to the Constitution are coming from within the country and directed military members to "refuse illegal orders" that violate it.

"We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship," wrote Slotkin on X.

Blackburn argued the Democrats behind the message are out of touch, saying Americans "want to see respect for the rule of law."

"I find this just so disturbing, that they would say, ‘defy the orders if you do not like the orders,’" Blackburn said.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also weighed in, posting on X: "Stage 4 TDS."

Several lawmakers featured in the clip have recently introduced legislation aimed at limiting the president’s authority to deploy the National Guard domestically, a response to Trump’s use of the Guard in cities such as Washington and Chicago.

Their proposals would also restrict the president’s ability to take action against narco-terrorists without congressional approval. The White House has been targeting boats linked to narco-terrorist groups in an effort to crack down on drug trafficking.