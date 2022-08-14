Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Black media owner: We won't have ‘true democracy’ until there's ‘enough diversity in ownership' of media

TheGrio owner Byron Allen purchased Black News Channel in August

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Black media owner: 'True democracy' can't be achieved without diverse media Video

Black media owner: 'True democracy' can't be achieved without diverse media

TheGrio owner Byron Allen claimed that "true democracy" can't be reached until there is diversity in media ownership after his purchase of Black News Channel.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

TheGrio owner Byron Allen attacked the lack of diversity in media ownership as stifling "true democracy" while appearing on CNN’s "Reliable Sources" on Sunday. 

The Black media owner appeared a few weeks after it was announced that his company was acquiring the Black News Channel. Now rebranded as a section of TheGrio, the channel will mark a way to expand Black media, Allen claimed.

"We want it to be more inclusive. I never thought it was a good idea - a Black News Channel. I don’t think we need the Black News Channel. I think we need a good news channel, a terrific news channel like yours. So the network is going to be a lot more inclusive. It will be far more focused on lifestyle, entertainment, news and sports," Allen said.

Host Brian Stelter quickly pointed out the unique position Allen is in as a Black media company owner.

The CNN building in Atlanta, Georgia.

The CNN building in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images)

RNC’S PARIS DENNARD: LIBERAL MEDIA ‘THREATENED’ BY BLACK, MINORITY REPUBLICANS 

"Talking about learning, what have you learned over the years in the media industry which is, let’s be frank, mostly White male-controlled media industry, all the media titans. You have been buying up properties. What have you learned over the years doing so?" Stelter asked.

"We don’t have enough diversity in ownership. We don’t have a real democracy until people really own these assets. Women don’t own these networks and they don’t control their image and their likeness and how they’re produced and depicted. Asian people are pretty much nonexistent in the media landscape in terms of how we’re depicting them and seeing the Spanish networks owned by people who don’t even speak Spanish and gay people don’t own their networks as well as African Americans," Allen answered.

He reiterated, "We need to own our networks, control the narrative, control how we’re produced and depicted and seen around the world. Until all of our voices are heard, then we don’t have a true democracy."

TheGrio owner Byron Allen appeared on CNN's "Reliable Sources"

TheGrio owner Byron Allen appeared on CNN's "Reliable Sources" (CNN)

MSNBC’S TIFFANY CROSS SLAMS ‘MAINSTREAM MEDIA’ OPTIMISM ON ECONOMY, ‘AIN’T DOING BETTER FOR’ MINORITIES 

Black media pundits have appeared to agree with Allen’s sentiment. MSNBC host Tiffany Cross called out fellow mainstream media members for failing to properly relate to a minority audience.

"A part of the challenges I have in the mainstream media, and you hear things like, ‘Oh the economy is doing better.’ And for many of us, the economy is not the stock market. It ain’t doing better for us," Cross said on Saturday.

Brian Stelter has a long history of skipping the most talked-about stories regarding the mainstream media. 

Brian Stelter has a long history of skipping the most talked-about stories regarding the mainstream media. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added, "And so when you have these conversations, it sometimes feels like such a disconnect between us and the community, we feel left out of the conversation."

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.