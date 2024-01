Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden's campaign is increasingly concerned about Black voter turnout in the general election due to criticisms that the president hasn't done enough for their community, according to a new report.

Leaders in the Black community and political strategists told Politico they were concerned that Biden and Vice President Harris, while expected to do well in the South Carolina primary, have deeper problems with the critical voting bloc.

"I don’t think a good showing [in South Carolina] is a signal that Black people writ large or young Black people in particular have this overwhelming level of support for Joe Biden," Phillip Agnew, co-director of the group Black Men Build, told the outlet.

Agnew said that Black voters feel "a deep, abiding lack of excitement" for Biden's re-election campaign.

Former Michigan Democratic state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo said that Black voters do not believe that Biden has delivered on issues that matter to them, saying she did a recent survey of fellow Black community members.

"If this small inquiry is a sign of a much larger trend, then he’s in trouble," she told Politico.

"They feel he did what was necessary to secure the Black vote, but hasn’t delivered on Black issues," Gay-Dagnogo added, saying "he brought in Kamala Harris and then basically locked her away for the last four years."

The former state representative added the Biden campaign's heavy investment in South Carolina was not "genuine engagement" but "house-is-on-fire engagement."

South Carolina state Rep. J.A. Moore said that his friends and family members "are wondering, ‘What has the administration done?’"

"Some of that is the narrative in the media, some of that is the reality that it’s hard for people to see the impact of policy," Moore told Politico.

Biden's support among the Black community has shrunk in recent years, with Fox News polling indicating his approval slid 25% since 2021. He once stood at 87% approval, but that number declined to 62% in 2023.

NBC News has also interviewed voters in South Carolina who expressed disappointment in Biden's presidency.

A 41-year-old South Carolina voter told the outlet, "it's been a lot of broken promises."

Fox News' Bailee Hill contributed to this report.