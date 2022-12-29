Bizarre Serena Williams question on 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?' blasted on Twitter for 'lack of effort'

A bizarre tennis question on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" left social media users stumped - but not because of the difficulty.

"Which of these tennis greats once won the Australian Open roughly eight weeks pregnant?" the prompt for contestant Kyle Shaules read. The multiple choice options included Serena Williams, and three male players - Andy Murray, Roger Federer and John McEnroe.

The episode aired on March 14, 2021, but went viral on Twitter earlier this week after it captured the attention of grand slam winner Marion Bartoli. The former Wimbledon champion posted a screenshot of the question on Twitter, tagged the players, and added several laughing emojis for good measure.

Williams, now retired, won the Australian Open in 2017 - her 23rd grand slam - while roughly two months pregnant. She had not dropped a set all tournament.

Others chimed in, hoping Shaules didn't need to phone a friend to solve the puzzle.

"The lack of effort from whoever wrote this question," another user tweeted, which also went viral.

Others joked that perhaps the question was intentionally "woke" or "politically correct."

Some fans of the game show noted that the first handful of questions are simple by design. The tennis-themed challenge was seemingly the $200 second question for Shaules.

Shaules, who was identified as a registered nurse at the time he was a contestant, did correctly answer the question and went on to win $64,000.

The Australian Open went viral for a second reason last week, with the news that World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be allowed to return to the competition after being ineligible last year due to his COVID-19 vaccination stance.

"Novak is welcome in Australia," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said at a news conference Tuesday. "I think as we speak he has landed in Adelaide, and he's going to be the player to beat (at the Australian Open) again."

