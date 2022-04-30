Biotech entrepreneur warns what we're seeing with Twitter is just the 'tip of the iceberg'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy told Dan Bongino on Saturday's "Unfiltered" that the state is coordinating behind the scenes on what these companies can and can't allow on the internet.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: One of the things that's underappreciated is how much these firms coordinate with one another behind the scenes. And this is not price-fixing. This is not the John D. Rockefeller era. This is idea-fixing, which I think is actually even more dangerous for a democracy than price-fixing. And hiding and lurking behind the veil of it all is not just the invisible hand of the free market, as they claim, but the increasingly visible fist of big government itself, where the state, as you pointed out, is coordinating from behind the scenes, the White House is coordinating from behind the scenes on what these companies can and can't allow on the internet. What does and doesn't pass the Central Bureau of Information's test for what counts as everyday people able to consume through the internet.

So I think that's actually the thing that reveals that what we're seeing here with Twitter is just the beginning. This is not anywhere near the end. It might be, as a famous man once said, the end of the beginning. But at the end of the day, I think that this is still just the tip of the iceberg for what we're going to need to see in order to really restore a true free marketplace of ideas.

