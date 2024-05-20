Billy Graham's son reveals details on US Capitol statue honoring late father

Rev. Franklin Graham, son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, revealed Sunday that his father would have been "uncomfortable" with the statue unveiled last week in his honor at the U.S. Capitol.

"He'd be a little uncomfortable, to be honest with you, because he would not want the attention to be drawn to him," the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse told "Sunday Night in America." "He would want the attention to go to the one that my father served, and that was the Lord Jesus Christ. He would want all the attention to go to Him."

The statue replaced that of former North Carolina Gov. Charles Aycock.

During the unveiling, Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C., highlighted this change, stating Graham is a "a better representation of our state than the statue it replaces, which brought memories of a painful history of racism."

REV. BILLY GRAHAM HONORED WITH STATUE UNVEILED AT US CAPITOL: 'ONE OF AMERICA'S GREATEST CITIZENS'

The statue unveiled last week was created in Graham’s hometown of Charlotte by Charlotte-based artist Chas Fagan. It features intricate details that reflect his faith. Franklin Graham highlighted four elements in his interview with Gowdy.

BILLY GRAHAM STATUE SCHEDULED TO BE UNVEILED AT US CAPITOL NEXT WEEK: 'GREAT HONOR'

Open Bible

Franklin Graham noted the statue depicts Billy Graham with an open Bible in his hand. The verse inscribed on the Bible is Galatians 6:14, which Franklin Graham says reads, "God forbid that I should glory save in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom the world is crucified unto me, and I unto the world." Franklin explained, "[This] was the last message my father wanted to preach, but he was never able to preach it."

Congressional Gold Medal

Franklin Graham noted that carved into the foot of the statue is a Congressional Gold Medal but with his mother Ruth Graham’s face etched into the medal. Ruth and Billy received the Congressional Gold Medal in 1996 for "outstanding and lasting contributions to morality, racial equality, family, philanthropy, and religion."

Biblical Inscriptions

Franklin Graham pointed out two scripture references on opposite sides of the pedestal: 1) John 3:16: "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life," and 2) John 14:6: "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No man comes to the Father but by me."

Gravestone Inscription

"On the back of the pedestal is what's on my father's gravestone," Franklin Graham said. "He just wanted, ‘Preacher, Preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ.’ That's all it is. So that's what he wanted."

FRANKLIN GRAHAM ARRIVES IN POLAND FOR ‘GOD LOVES YOU’ TOUR AFTER AUSCHWITZ VISIT: ‘VERY SOBERING’

In 2015, North Carolina lawmakers passed legislation calling for the replacement of Aycock's statue with one honoring Graham, but because Graham was still alive, the process could not yet move forward. Shortly after Graham's death in 2018, plans for the statue at the U.S. Capitol began.

Each state gets to place two statues in the U.S. Capitol within Statuary Hall, but those who are so honored must be deceased.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Christine Rousselle contributed to this report.