Bill Maher sends message to Biden campaign: Figure out why Hispanics, young voters like Trump

"Real Time" host Bill Maher is sounding the alarm on Democrats' election strategy of solely attacking former President Trump. On "America's Newsroom" Monday, OutKick founder Clay Travis argued Democrats are using the strategy to distract from President Biden's failures and the fact that a large majority of Americans do not feel Biden is up to the job any longer.

BILL MAHER DECLARES HARVARD, UPENN ‘TEAM HAMAS,’ DERIDES ‘IDIOT’ STUDENTS WHO ARE ATTACKING ISRAEL

CLAY TRAVIS: I think ultimately what Democrats are going to try to do… is disguise from the fact that 75% of Americans -- that's Democrats, Republicans, independent, White, Black, Asian, Hispanic – 75% of Americans don't think that Biden has the mental or physical fitness to be president of the United States. And so attacking Trump for anything ultimately takes away from the question that is being asked, does Joe Biden deserve another four years of president of the United States? Has he done a good job on the border? Has he done a good job on crime? Has he done a good job on inflation? Do you feel in your own trips to the grocery store that you are paying substantially more and have less in your pocket than you did before he became president? And all of these things, not to mention war in Ukraine and war in the Middle East right now, the deaths, unfortunately and tragically, that we just saw of three [soldiers] as a result of what's going on in the Middle East.

Joe Biden has brought more chaos than Donald Trump ever did. And he isn't up to the job… The conversations that I hear from everybody is just that everything feels unsettled. And what Biden ultimately told America when he ran in 2020, remember, he said, 'The adults will be back in charge, I'll return normalcy to the White House.' Does anybody feel like America feels normal today? And in nine months, a little bit over nine months, I think the reason that Joe Biden is going to have incredible difficulty getting people to show up and vote for him, is because he's failed on all the promises that he made.

Maher warned on Friday night's show of the "two liabilities" President Biden has, which polling in past months has shown he is losing with "Hispanics" and "people under 35."

"Let's take the first one. That's the issue of immigration, or at least it seems that's what the Democrats think it is. And yet they're the party that keeps losing Hispanics to the party of razor wire now," Maher said, referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott placing razor wire on the southern border at the center of a legal battle with the Biden administration.

"I also think it's not a great strategy to run a Democratic campaign based on ‘How can they like this guy?!’ Because some people just do… Maybe it's better to look at why he is winning among the people who ‘are rapists. And who do drugs,'" Maher continued, whipping out his Trump impersonation in front of California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff.

"Maybe there's a fly in the ointment there."

Maher's remarks came on the heels of JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon expressing similar sentiments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying the Democrats' anti-MAGA rhetoric will hurt Biden's re-election chances.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.