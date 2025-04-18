Expand / Collapse search
Bill Maher

Bill Maher says AOC shouldn't be Democratic nominee in 2028 despite recent hype

Nate Silver handicapped her as the favorite to win nomination this week

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
The problem for AOC is that she doesn’t ‘unify’ her party, Charlie Hurt argues Video

The problem for AOC is that she doesn’t ‘unify’ her party, Charlie Hurt argues

‘The Five’ co-hosts discuss Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and her political future amid speculation that she will be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2028.

"Real Time" host Bill Maher is not rallying behind Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as the Democratic nominee in 2028.

Maher began the panel discussion Friday by pointing to how the prominent "Squad" member and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have been getting large crowds at their "Fight Oligarchy" rallies across the country, prompting one audience member to loudly clap. 

"Thank you," Maher reacted to the audience member. "There's that same guy, I call him the ‘always wrong’ guy – I'm kidding."

"But I feel like big crowds, again, these shiny objects that the Democrats chase. It's not about the big crowds when you're talking at a festival or wherever they are, because I think that Bernie showed up at Coachella. That must've been fun for the fans," Maher continued. "It's who shows up on Election Day. And I just don't see that's the ticket." 

Real Time host Bill Maher

"Real Time" host Bill Maher said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., should not be the Democratic nominee in 2028. (Screenshot/HBO)

He took a knock towards the 25-hour marathon speech given by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., as Democrats "whacking each other off."

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., defended Booker's record floor speech as something that energized their party but conceded Democrats have to do a lot more to win back voters.

"And you don't really think AOC should be the candidate, do you?" Maher asked. 

"It's not my job to pick who the candidate is going to be," Smith responded.

"Oh, it's mine," Maher quipped. "And it's not – it shouldn't be her. It shouldn't be her."

.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses a crowd at a "Fight Oligarchy" rally

Los Angeles, CA - April 12, 2025 - U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Addresses A Crowd Of 36,000 People At The Fighting Oligarchy Rally At Gloria Molina Grand Park In Downtown Los Angeles On April 12, 2025.  (Sam Ghazi / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP)

Ocasio-Cortez has seen a surge in recent Democratic primary polls, placing second to former Vice President Kamala Harris in one. Prominent pollster Nate Silver said this week that she's currently the most likely candidate to win the Democratic nomination in 2028, although Ocasio-Cortez has not indicated she's running for president.

Earlier in the show, Maher pointed to the viral moment from an AOC-Sanders rally where anti-Israel protesters dropped a "Free Palestine" banner over the American flag and were ejected by police, prompting rallygoers to chant "Free Palestine" and halt Sanders' speech. 

"I kind of worry that that's where the Democratic Party is, that this is their next stupid hill to die on," Maher said. "So the chant of ‘Free Palestine,’ free from whom I would like to ask. Do they realize who is really the people who are enslaving the people of Palestine?"

"If those moronic people had any knowledge, they would say ‘Free Palestine from Hamas,’" author Douglas Murray responded to an agreeing Maher. "At the very least, they would do that."

AOC Bernie Sanders at rally

Maher insisted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is not "the ticket" that wins Democrats the White House in 2028. (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

At another point in the show, Maher mocked Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her awkward moment last week where she tried to hide her face behind a folder while in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump. The two-term governor of a swing state, Whitmer is widely seen as a possible 2028 candidate.

"We need a better Democrat than that," Maher said.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.