Bill Maher knocks the left as a 'different kind of nuts' than Trump for thinking 'men can have babies'

Bill Maher knocked the liberals as a "different kind" of crazy for believing men can get pregnant on his "Club Random" podcast.

Maher's latest episode of his podcast featured an in-depth interview with comedian Martin Short, where they discussed wealth, Hollywood, comedy, family and politics.

During their discussion, Maher knocked the left as a "different kind of nuts" and mentioned that he thinks this generation’s obsession with talking about being gay is a form of "entrapment." Short prompted the discussion with his comment that there is an "insanity" around how "facts don't matter anymore," which includes "denying January 6" and "denying just the alternative facts" in general.

Maher said the trend of "denying facts" happens on both sides, which he said he understands "to a degree" because he "spent a long time lecturing the Republicans on how ridiculous it was to deny what was happening with the environment and global warming."

"They would say ‘Well you know, climate change is just a theory' and now there's people on the left who think that biology is just a theory, it's that kind of stuff, men can have babies kind of stuff, that makes people go: 'Trump is nuts, that's true, we know that, but this is a different kind of nuts that's closer to my house because my kids are coming home from school, and they're like ‘Am I queer’' … because like it's great that we could like, let kids come out and be themselves when they are, but it's gotten a little like entrapment with the FBI," Maher said.

"Alot of times they catch a terrorist group, the FBI, and it turns out well, these guys really weren't going to do anything. But an FBI agent got in there and kept suggesting, 'Wouldn't it be great if you like you know showed the infidel a thing or two by blowing up that bank, I could get you some explosives.' And you know this is called entrapment right?," he added.

Maher said if you base things on this principle that "you shouldn't get punished for just accepting the suggestion," that it is similar to what goes on in American schools and how that might concern parents.

"It's like, 'we're not against homosexuality, but when every book is you know ‘Bobby can wear a dress,' the kid gets it in his head, and it's a confusing time," he added.

Short discussed how he raised his kids in Catholic schools because it was "the best school" and close by to where they lived.

"I have a lot of good friends who are Republican, who are Catholic, and they don't like Trump, right, they don't like him, but they think the left is nuts," he added.

Maher agreed, arguing that is what they "always say" to him, adding that what people don't get is that Trump is "a bulwark between this kind of crazy stuff because he just wants the old America and there's some bad things with the old America …"

Short interjected, stating the former president is "not Trump in 2016," but a "really, really, really unleashed Trump." Maher disagreed, stating he thinks Trump is "exactly the same" but added that he would be "worse as president."

"Like an opportunistic infection, he has learned from the first time, he has grown stronger as infections do."

Short said Trump is "not the problem," adding he is "mentally unstable" and instead blamed the people "around him."