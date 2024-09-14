Bill Maher hypes Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris: She has 'saved democracy'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a lot to celebrate following Taylor Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Let's get to the big news this week: Taylor Swift finally told people who to vote for," Maher said during a panel discussion Friday.

"Of course, immediately the response from the other side was, 'Celebrity endorsements don't matter.' People are always so behind on these things, you know. That's the conventional wisdom for a long time. Many celebrity endorsements don't work, not in this case, okay?" Maher continued. I mean, just the number of people who immediately were registered from that tweet."

To further prove his point, the HBO host then argued "we live in Starf---er America."

"I mean, George Clooney is the one who got Biden to step down, I wrote the exact same editorial they did and so many other people did too. Nobody cared! As soon as George Clooney said it, he's got to go," Maher exclaimed.

Later in the show, Maher added that the music superstar has "saved democracy" by throwing her support behind Harris.

In February, when President Biden was the presumptive Democratic nominee, Maher insisted Swift could "literally swing the election" in his favor with an endorsement.

"I've hesitated to cover Taylor Swift like it's a national news story, but I swear to God- and for all my years of experience doing this, this is a national news story in the sense that this is a person who could literally swing the election," Maher said at the time. "I don't know what that says about this country, but I would just say to the MAGA people, you should be very careful attacking her because this is someone who transcends parties."

Swift announced her endorsement shortly after Tuesday's presidential debate.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift wrote in an Instagram post. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."



More than 300,000 people clicked on the voter registration link that Swift posted to 284 million Instagram followers.