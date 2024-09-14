Expand / Collapse search
Bill Maher hypes Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris: She has 'saved democracy'

The HBO host previously claimed the music superstar could 'literally swing the election'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
'It is huge, and it is unfortunate': Voters react to Taylor Swift's endorsement for president Video

'It is huge, and it is unfortunate': Voters react to Taylor Swift's endorsement for president

Voters across the nation speak with Fox News Digital about Taylor Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris after the second presidential debate.

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a lot to celebrate following Taylor Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Let's get to the big news this week: Taylor Swift finally told people who to vote for," Maher said during a panel discussion Friday. 

"Of course, immediately the response from the other side was, 'Celebrity endorsements don't matter.' People are always so behind on these things, you know. That's the conventional wisdom for a long time. Many celebrity endorsements don't work, not in this case, okay?" Maher continued. I mean, just the number of people who immediately were registered from that tweet."

TAYLOR SWIFT'S ENDORSEMENT OF HARRIS DRAWS MIXED REACTION FROM VOTERS: ‘IT IS HUGE AND IT IS UNFORTUNATE’

Bill Maher

"Real Time" host Bill Maher said Taylor Swift "has saved democracy" by endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. (Screenshot/HBO)

To further prove his point, the HBO host then argued "we live in Starf---er America."

"I mean, George Clooney is the one who got Biden to step down, I wrote the exact same editorial they did and so many other people did too. Nobody cared! As soon as George Clooney said it, he's got to go," Maher exclaimed.

Later in the show, Maher added that the music superstar has "saved democracy" by throwing her support behind Harris. 

TRUMP SAYS TAYLOR SWIFT ENDORSING HARRIS WAS ‘JUST A QUESTION OF TIME’

Taylor Swift wearing Lover bodysuit and singing into microphone

Taylor Swift rocked the political landscape by offering her endorsement to Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after Tuesday's debate.  (Kate Green/Getty Images)

In February, when President Biden was the presumptive Democratic nominee, Maher insisted Swift could "literally swing the election" in his favor with an endorsement. 

"I've hesitated to cover Taylor Swift like it's a national news story, but I swear to God- and for all my years of experience doing this, this is a national news story in the sense that this is a person who could literally swing the election," Maher said at the time. "I don't know what that says about this country, but I would just say to the MAGA people, you should be very careful attacking her because this is someone who transcends parties." 

BILL MAHER IS CONVINCED TAYLOR SWIFT CAN ‘SWING THE ELECTION’: MAGA PEOPLE ‘SHOULD BE VERY CAREFUL’

TRUMP-HARRIS

It is unclear whether Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris is enough to stop former President Trump from winning the election. (Getty Images)

Swift announced her endorsement shortly after Tuesday's presidential debate.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift wrote in an Instagram post. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

More than 300,000 people clicked on the voter registration link that Swift posted to 284 million Instagram followers. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.