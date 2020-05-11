Hemmer presses Biden surrogate over ex-VP's lack of visibility: 'You can't win the White House on a podcast'

Fox News' Bill Hemmer pressed Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, a former 2020 presidential candidate and current surrogate for Joe Biden, about the state of the presumptive Democratic nominee's campaign amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The "Bill Hemmer Reports" host asked Ryan about a Washington Post story published Friday with the headline, "Biden campaign launches expansion in the face of Democratic worries -- but no word on plans to leave his house."

"I think we are all trying to figure that out," Ryan said of how the former vice president's management team is crafting Biden's bid going forward.

DOUG COLLINS RESPONDS TO OBAMA CRITICISM OF FLYNN CASE

"I think he is doing a really good job," Ryan added. "He is doing a lot of local media, which has a lot of credibility for a lot of voters, especially in the swing states."

Ryan also mentioned Biden's podcast and told Hemmer the campaign continues to build up its online apparatus.

"No press conferences in a month," Hemmer told Ryan. "That has got to change."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You can't win the White House on a podcast," the host later added.Ryan blamed the coronavirus pandemic for stifling Biden's ability to campaign in a more open and accessible manner, but added that the former vice president has shown himself capable of attracting supporters while campaigning from his Delaware home.

"President Trump is dropping dramatically among senior voters," Ryan said. "They don't like the way he's handling the crisis here, and they trust Joe Biden. It seems to me like it's working."

Biden has recently been criticized for a string of technical glitches and verbal stumbles that have marred some of his cyber-rallies and online media appearances.