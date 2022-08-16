Bill Gates reveals his involvement in pushing through climate bill in interview with Bloomberg

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bloomberg published a report detailing Bill Gates' involvement in convincing Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to support the White House and congressional Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, a climate change and tax bill that according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office and the Wharton Budget Model will not actually reduce inflation.

The piece, titled "Bill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate Bill," was published as part of Bloomberg Green, a climate change wing of the publication.

Bloomberg reported that when Manchin "slammed the brakes on legislation to combat global warming," that is "when billionaire philanthropist and clean-energy investor Bill Gates got on the phone with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer."

"One of the world’s richest men felt he had to give one of the nation’s most powerful lawmakers a little pep talk," Bloomberg reported glowingly.

Bloomberg reported that "Gates was banking on more than just his trademark optimism about addressing climate change" and that "he has quietly lobbied Manchin and other senators, starting before President Joe Biden had won the White House, in anticipation of a rare moment in which heavy federal spending might be secured for the clean-energy transition."

"Those discussions gave him reason to believe the senator from West Virginia would come through for the climate — and he was willing to continue pressing the case himself until the very end," they reported.

"Gates started wooing Manchin and other senators who might prove pivotal for clean-energy policy in 2019 over a meal in Washington DC," Bloomberg – founded by billionaire and failed presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg – reported.

Bloomberg's reporting admitted that Gates's foundation "has sunk at least tens of millions into green cement startups such as Ecocem, Chement and Brimstone" but that "none have yet reached commercial scale."

Blooomberg reported that Aquion, a start-up Gates backed, would benefit from government subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Critics of the legislation argue that it is falsely branded, will harm the economy, and further increase government intervention in the economy in favor of some industries over others.