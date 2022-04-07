Bill Barr on 'Kilmeade Show': Asylum laws were not meant to be 'world tour tour ticket’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Attorney General Bill Barr told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Thursday that asylum laws were not meant to be a "world tour ticket" as the border crisis worsens. Barr said U.S. asylum laws are being "abused" as the Biden administration is being warned of a new surge of migrants in upcoming months.

BILL BARR: What President Trump did was … he was enforcing the asylum laws. People could come and claim asylum and it would be processed before they were allowed to come to the United States. The asylum laws were not meant to be a sort of world tour ticket where you could sort of walk around the world and decide what country you want to end up with.

The basis of asylum laws was if you were being persecuted and can prove it, you're allowed to run into the next country to get sanctuary, first one you come to. Essentially, that country will take you and they have an obligation to take you if you can show you're persecuted. What's actually been happening is all these economic refugees – most of the world lives under our poverty level and would make money being on welfare here, they'd be better off. And they come in and they're coached to say things like 'I'm persecuted' and so forth, and then we release them into the United States and we never get them again. It's a huge loophole. It's been abused and they know what they're doing.

