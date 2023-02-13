Biden's underwater poll numbers will sink further over response to flying objects in the US, critics say

President Biden is facing new criticism for how his administration handled the Chinese spy craft that traversed across the continental U.S. for a little more than a week and his apparent refusal to address the nation after three "objects" were shot down by the military.

Critics say the growing threat from China could impact Biden's 2024 presidential campaign, and his response to the ‘object’ downings will drag his underwater poll numbers even further down.

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro argued the president's handling of the spy craft will have an "incredible impact on what people think of our commander in chief."

"How we handled it, how we let it just crisscross the country, how he [Biden] wouldn't come out and face America and come out and talk about it," Pirro said Monday on "The Five."

Co-host Jesse Watters agreed but suggested despite Biden's poor approval ratings and cognitive decline, people will still vote for him because he's "shown how to win elections."

"If you're a Democrat, you don't campaign, and you let the media and the minions do your dirty work. You don't focus on voters, you focus on ballots, and you talk about unity," he said.

"And then when you get into office, you don't talk to anybody, you don't talk to reporters, you stay off social media. And if you do have to say something before you get on to Marine One, you just say yes, or you say no, or you say, 'My people are briefing me and we'll decide soon.' That is the game plan."

Watters argued it doesn't take much to be a Democratic president.

"You just read whatever notes your staff tells you. Call on this person. Don't call on that person or call on nobody. And then you go home to Delaware," he said.

BIDEN APPROVAL RATINGS REMAIN WELL UNDERWATER, FAR BELOW MOST RECENT PRESIDENTS

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll found a record number of Americans say they are worse off financially since President Biden took office, the most ever recorded by the poll in its 37 years of asking the question.

The poll also showed Biden with a 42% approval rating and a 53% disapproval rating.

When asked about the upcoming 2024 presidential election, 62% of Americans said they would be disappointed or angry if Biden were to be re-elected, while just 36% said they would be enthusiastic or satisfied.