Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Biden's underwater poll numbers will sink further over response to flying objects in the US, critics say

The U.S. military has shot down four flying objects in nine days

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
close
Pirro: I think China's going to be a big problem for Biden Video

Pirro: I think China's going to be a big problem for Biden

'The Five' co-hosts discuss Democrats touting President Biden's record despite low polls and approval ratings. 

President Biden is facing new criticism for how his administration handled the Chinese spy craft that traversed across the continental U.S. for a little more than a week and his apparent refusal to address the nation after three "objects" were shot down by the military. 

Critics say the growing threat from China could impact Biden's 2024 presidential campaign, and his response to the ‘object’ downings will drag his underwater poll numbers even further down. 

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro argued the president's handling of the spy craft will have an "incredible impact on what people think of our commander in chief."

The White House said on Friday President Joe Biden would not shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon, despite calls from lawmakers and others.

The White House said on Friday President Joe Biden would not shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon, despite calls from lawmakers and others. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP/Keith Tsuji/Getty Images)

"How we handled it, how we let it just crisscross the country, how he [Biden] wouldn't come out and face America and come out and talk about it," Pirro said Monday on "The Five." 

Co-host Jesse Watters agreed but suggested despite Biden's poor approval ratings and cognitive decline, people will still vote for him because he's "shown how to win elections." 

"If you're a Democrat, you don't campaign, and you let the media and the minions do your dirty work. You don't focus on voters, you focus on ballots, and you talk about unity," he said. 

Multiple unidentified flying objects shot down over last week Video

"And then when you get into office, you don't talk to anybody, you don't talk to reporters, you stay off social media. And if you do have to say something before you get on to Marine One, you just say yes, or you say no, or you say, 'My people are briefing me and we'll decide soon.' That is the game plan." 

Watters argued it doesn't take much to be a Democratic president. 

"You just read whatever notes your staff tells you. Call on this person. Don't call on that person or call on nobody. And then you go home to Delaware," he said.

BIDEN APPROVAL RATINGS REMAIN WELL UNDERWATER, FAR BELOW MOST RECENT PRESIDENTS

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll found a record number of Americans say they are worse off financially since President Biden took office, the most ever recorded by the poll in its 37 years of asking the question.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the ongoing vaccination program at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the ongoing vaccination program at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The poll also showed Biden with a 42% approval rating and a 53% disapproval rating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked about the upcoming 2024 presidential election, 62% of Americans said they would be disappointed or angry if Biden were to be re-elected, while just 36% said they would be enthusiastic or satisfied.

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.