Biden's attacks on Supreme Court is 'despicable behavior': Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy

Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy slammed President Biden's anti-Supreme Court rhetoric as "despicable behavior" Thursday on the "Special Report" legal panel.

MCCARTHY: I think it's despicable behavior by the president. And Shannon, he was elected to be kind of the anti-Trumpy, return to normal, observe norms [kind of president]. Things like you don't go overseas and attack other components of the American government. I just think in a better time in this country, he'd be censured by Congress. Unfortunately, the time in the country that we're in, this is like Thursday. And it's about as unusual as the sun coming up tomorrow.

All the [Supreme] Court has done [in the abortion case] is shed power from itself and give it back to the states. So I think what's happening here is this is a court that is restoring order in the sense of the responsibility is being assigned in the places where it was supposed to be assigned as the Constitution and the law were understood at the time they were whichever laws or the provisions of the Constitution were adopted.

