©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Why Biden's speech was among 'the most disgusting speeches' ever: Ron DeSantis

The Florida governor reacts to President Biden's Thursday speech

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sounds off on President Biden’s Thursday night speech addressing the United States on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis explained why President Biden's Thursday speech was "one of the most disgusting speeches an American president has ever given" Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

GOV. RON DESANTIS: [Biden's speech] was one of the most disgusting speeches an American president has ever given. He ran as being a unifier, and he's basically saying to the vast majority of the country that disapproves of him that they're effectively a threat to the republic. He dodders, he lashes out. But at the end of the day, his policies are why there's so much opposition to him. 

PETE HEGSETH: BIDEN'S SPEECH WAS DEFLECTION

He came in and he opened the border, and we've seen what a disaster that's been. He kneecapped American energy. We've seen how that's hurt millions and millions of people across our country. They've inflated the currency. We have one of the worst inflations we've had in over 40 years. So of course, people are going to be upset at all the wreckage that he's left in his wake. He is the American Nero. He's a failed leader.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

