Pete Hegseth: Biden's speech was deflection

Pete Hegseth calls out President Joe Biden's heated speech on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

PETE HEGSETH: We don't think Joe Biden had a change of heart. What Joe Biden said last night is exactly what the Democrat Party thinks of us. Former CIA Director Michael Hayden, you know this, said Democrats have all this, said exactly what Democrats have always thought of God-fearing Americans, Trump supporters, that they're more dangerous than a terrorist group, worse than al-Qaeda and ISIS, you name it.

BIDEN DEMONIZES ‘MAGA REPUBLICANS,’ BUT DEMS SPENT OVER $46 MILLION TO HELP PRO-TRUMP CANDIDATES WIN PRIMARIES

Why? Well, because we love this country. You're now a fascist if you want free speech. You're a threat if you want a say in what's taught in your kid's classroom. Imagine that. Or if you believe in your Second Amendment right to defend yourself and your family. You're an extremist if you take a stand against Fauci's authoritarian mask mandates, and you're certainly a racist if you don't want an open border, talk about chaos, or criminals running the streets.

We could keep going on and on all program. You see, they call us all of these things because we don't agree with them. They have turned the patriotic opposition into treasonous outlaws even if they try to deny it the next day because we stand for freedom and that's the problem. But we know last night's speech, it was just deflection. It's the Democrats and Joe Biden who seek to run an authoritarian regime. I mean, I stand corrected, a semi-authoritarian regime.