Democrat politicians think they're 'better than you': Kellyanne Conway

President Biden did not set a precedent when he declared more than 70 million Americans subscribers to "semi-fascism" because many Democrats before him have made similar pronouncements, though not to such an extreme, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Monday.

Conway told Fox News that just days after Biden's pronouncement at a North Bethesda, Md., fundraiser, Rep. Charles Crist, D-Fla., declared he does not want Ron DeSantis voters' support as he faces off with the governor for the executive position, because they purportedly "have hate in [their] hearts."

Prior to Crist and Biden, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York declared conservatives who are "anti-gay, pro-assault weapon" have "no place in the State of New York" – a sentiment echoed by his successor Gov. Kathleen Hochul this week, when she suggested supporters of her opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin and of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro to "get out of town" and move to Florida.

"I was on your show 15, 20 years ago when they were saying year after year, ‘right-wing Christians, right wing evangelicals’ [as a] pejorative," Conway told Sean Hannity.

"And Joe Biden goes out there and he says, ‘Ultra-MAGA’ and people start making hats and t shirts and having Ultra-MAGA boat parades are probably next. He doesn't realize ‘Make America Great Again’ is what MAGA stands for," she said.

"And boy, did people really miss that. People are saying life was so much better not that long ago."

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton began the most recent spate of Democrats' demonization of half of the American electorate, Conway said, pointing to her "basket of deplorables" remark in 2015.

"They think they're better than you. It's very simple," Conway said of Democrats who speak that way, with host Sean Hannity pointing out former Georgia State Rep. Stacey Abrams, D-Fulton, recently declaring the state she of which wants to be governor is also "the worst" to live in.

"They actually look down upon you," Conway replied. "They don't want their kids to go to school with yours. They don't want you to live in their neighborhoods. They don't want you to work in their industries."

"They think they're better than you. And in the end, they don't realize that their obsession with getting one man – Donald Trump – means they've never taken one second to get to know the 74 million Trump voters. They don't know a thing about them."