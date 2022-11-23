Biden White House slammed for Thanksgiving 'talking points' to use on your uncle: 'Insufferable'

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was criticized Wednesday for tweeting a list of Thanksgiving "talking points" about the Biden administration to use when talking to "that uncle."

In a play on the "conservative uncle" trope often deployed by liberals around the holidays, Klain chimed in with his own advice.

"One last item for your Thanksgiving dinner: some talking points when ‘that Uncle’ comes ‘at you’ about @POTUS," Klain tweeted along with a list titled "President Biden's Top Accomplishments."

The list includes "tackling inflation," lowering prescription drug costs, and multiple bullet points about working with Republicans on infrastructure and the CHIPS and Science Act.

"Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress are EXTREME," the final item on the list says.

CNN commentator Mary Katharine Ham wrote, "Gawd, please don't" in response to White House official Jennifer Molina's tweet of the list that said "bring the receipts to Thanksgiving dinner!"

Real Clear Politics co-founder Tom Bevan highlighted portions of the list that emphasized the president's work with Republicans and also highlighted the final bullet point that called Republicans "extreme."

"Thanks, Uncle Ron," The Washington Free Beacon's Chuck Ross said.

Eli Yokley, a senior reporter at Morning Consult, said Klain's tweet was "quite an indictment of the state of our country."

"Ask your uncle what's enchanted him about his year or what he's struggled with. Ask him what he's thankful for or what he aspires to. Ask him what he wants for Christmas or if he wants another glass of wine w/ you. Maybe just skip his views on CHIPS Act or macroeconomic trends?" Yokley said in a follow-up tweet.

Jeremy Boreing, co-founder of The Daily Wire, responded to Klain's tweet as well and emphasized that family is more important than politics.

"Family is more important than politics in almost every instance you ghouls," he wrote after listing "talking points" for when someone's "crazy left-wing aunt" brings up politics at Thanksgiving.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said the list "can also be used as kindling."

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Biden did the traditional pardon of two turkeys, Chocolate and Chip, on Monday at the White House.

"First of all, the votes are in, been counted, verified, no ballot stuffing, there's no ‘fowl’ play. The only red wave this season is going to be if German Shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table," Biden said at the ceremony.

Two turkey farmers told Fox News on Tuesday that turkeys would be more expensive this year due to rising fuel, feed and processing costs.

"We've seen huge increases in our input costs all along the way," Kyle Scott, who co-owner of Old Glory Farm in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, said. "Feed being the largest one, then we pay for a [Department of Agriculture]-inspected processor to process and package our birds when they're ready, and that's labor driven, of course. That's more expensive as well."