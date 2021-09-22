As his polls tank, it's hard to find a 'Biden voter' among steadfast Democrats, Watters says

President Joe Biden's cratering approval ratings in swing states is leading to a sudden dearth of self-proclaimed "Biden voters" among longtime Democrats who still strongly support the party line, the panel on "The Five" discussed Wednesday.

Host Geraldo Rivera pointed to the Delawarean's near-30-percent popularity in the bellwether state of Iowa, less than a year into his term.

"I think that Joe Biden’s coattails are shrinking," he said, adding that the biggest worry for Democrats should not be the 2022 midterms but the fact that party infighting is endangering their multi-trillion-dollar "human infrastructure" overhaul and traditional infrastructure legislation.

Rivera predicted moderate Democrats Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona will be politically empowered by Biden's disappearing political capital.

Host Jesse Watters agreed somewhat with Rivera, adding that as a conservative among many liberal family members and friends, he noticed it is difficult to find a self-identified "Biden voter".

"My friends and family … don’t defend Biden. I ask them ‘how is it going, guys?’ [and they reply] ‘Oh, don’t look at me’," he said.

"It’s true. Nobody is a Biden voter."

He compared the sudden lack of self-identifying Biden voters to the way Democrats in the late 1970s seemed to quietly distance themselves from a politically-flailing President James E. Carter.

"It has a stench wafting around from it," he said of the term "Carter Voter" or "Biden Voter."

Biden's approval ratings were highest when he was out of sight, the panel further discussed, with Greg Gutfeld noting his best numbers came when he was "the player to be named later" during the campaign.

"The more he does his job, the faster his approval evaporates," he said, adding that many of the millions of voters who pulled the lever for "Moderate Joe" no longer see a centrist political veteran in the president.

Many voters supported Biden because his campaign was one of creating a dichotomy between himself and far-left Democrats like Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, host Dana Perino added.

However, once he began governing, Biden instead chose to endear himself to Sanders' constituency rather than the more traditional Democratic one people presumed he would gravitate toward.