Brandon Judd sounds alarm on unvaccinated migrants: Biden's hypocrisy 'knows no end'

As nearly 7,000 immigrants wait to be apprehended at the U.S. southern border in Del Rio, critics are calling out President Biden's vaccine mandate that impacts Americans but not individuals crossing the border illegally. Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said on "Fox & Friends" that the administration's hypocrisy "knows no end" and noted that COVID-19 is not the only disease being brought across the border.

DRONE FOOTAGE SHOWS THOUSANDS OF MIGRANTS UNDER BRIDGE IN DEL RIO, TEXAS AS LOCAL FACILITIES OVERWHELMED

BRANDON JUDD: I can personally tell you again that when they come in our custody, we don't test them for COVID. We don't vaccinate them. We just release them into the United States. And so, he's requiring United States citizens to get vaccinated. But those people that are entering our country illegally, they don't have to get vaccinated. They're able to spread that disease throughout the United States. Again, the hypocrisy knows no end with this administration.

COVID-19 is just one of the diseases that comes into the United States. We see it all the time. We take people into custody all the time that seem sick. We take them to the hospital, and they're diagnosed with many different diseases. And that's what's coming across the border. It's not just that they're not vaccinated with COVID-19. We're looking at hepatitis. We're looking at all kinds of different diseases that people aren't being vaccinated for. And that's coming into the United States right now as we speak.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: