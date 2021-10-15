Job Creators Network CEO: Biden vaccine mandate 'ridiculous' and will impact everything

Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz ripped President Biden's vaccine mandate because it is affecting businesses. Ortiz said on "Fox & Friends" Friday that his group has placed a billboard in New York City's Times Square urging Biden to drop the policy.

BIDEN EMPLOYER VACCINE MANDATE A STEP CLOSER TO REALITY AS OSHA SUBMITS RULE TEXT TO OMB FOR REVIEW

ALFREDO ORTIZ: What prompted it is just the feedback that we were getting from all of our small business members across the country. We are in the middle of our Bring Small Businesses Back tour and each time we hit any employer that was over 100 employees, they would come to me and say we are concerned about this. The labor shortage is a real issue for these small businesses and they were concerned to have employees just walk off and go to an employer with less than 100 employees, so that’s a very, very real situation they are facing on top of everything else.

...

It’s absolutely crazy and that’s part of the issue as well and as you know, we are ready to sue the administration as soon as this hits. We hope actually the president realizes that this is just a nonstarter. It’s a major issue for small businesses and they should reverse course. …This is impacting health care workers, I have seen doctors being escorted out of hospitals by security. This thing is ridiculous and it’s going to impact everything.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: