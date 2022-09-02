Expand / Collapse search
Biden will use the 'full force of the federal government' against you if you dare oppose him: Gregg Jarrett

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
FBI raid was a lawless search and seizure: Gregg Jarrett

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett weighs in on the Department of Justice 'fighting' a request from former President Donald Trump for a special master to review documents, seized by the FBI, for executive privilege.

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett reacted to the Justice Department filing a more detailed list of documents taken from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "Hannity."

GREGG JARRETT: It underscores that this is a president who, if you dare to oppose him, if you don't like his policies, but instead like Republican policies, or you vote for Donald Trump, which is basically half of America, Joe Biden will use the FBI, the Department of Justice, and soon the IRS to come down on you like a ton of bricks with the full force of the federal government. 

TRUMP FBI RAID: DOJ RELEASES MORE DETAILS ON DOCUMENTS TAKEN FROM MAR-A-LAGO

You know, what we learned in today's disclosure is they took everything from Mar-a-Lago except the chandeliers and the carpeting, and they took hundreds of personal items: newspapers, books, clothing, for goodness sakes. And it simply proves that this was a lawless search and seizure under the Fourth Amendment.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

DOJ releases details on documents taken from Mar-a-Lago: Here's the latest Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.