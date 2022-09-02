Biden will use the 'full force of the federal government' against you if you dare oppose him: Gregg Jarrett

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett reacted to the Justice Department filing a more detailed list of documents taken from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "Hannity."

GREGG JARRETT: It underscores that this is a president who, if you dare to oppose him, if you don't like his policies, but instead like Republican policies, or you vote for Donald Trump, which is basically half of America, Joe Biden will use the FBI, the Department of Justice, and soon the IRS to come down on you like a ton of bricks with the full force of the federal government.

You know, what we learned in today's disclosure is they took everything from Mar-a-Lago except the chandeliers and the carpeting, and they took hundreds of personal items: newspapers, books, clothing, for goodness sakes. And it simply proves that this was a lawless search and seizure under the Fourth Amendment.

