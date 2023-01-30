Biden urged to take clear stand on Iran by activist targeted in alleged assassination plot

Journalist-activist Masih Alinejad is calling on President Biden to lay out a clear Iran policy after three members of a group with ties to Iran were charged in an alleged assassination plot against her.

"I want President Biden to clearly lay out Iran policy because we have to know that...the U.S. government, one day they're sanctioned the clerics, the mullahs, but next day they go and they want to negotiate with the same murderers, with the same killers," she told "America Reports" on Monday.

Last summer, Alinejad was targeted at her Brooklyn home by a man with a loaded AK-47-style rifle, according to a previous Fox News report . The Justice Department has charged Rafat Amirov, 43, of Iran, Polad Omarov, 38, of the Czech Republic and Slovenia and Khalid Mehdiyev, 24, of Yonkers, New York, with money laundering and murder-for-hire in the alleged Iran-backed plot.

Alinejad was previously the target of a kidnapping plot in 2021 that was foiled by the FBI.

"This is very heartbreaking that my own country, where I was born, the government, is trying to kill me," she saidand meet with her after the Iranian government tried to kill her. . "My adopted country, the United States of America, is trying to protect me, but I think the U.S. government can do more."

Alinejad said she wants to meet with President Biden. She said she is passionate about speaking up for freedom of speech after knowing how Iranians are persecuted for desiring basic freedoms.

"The reason that I came to the United States of America is to practice my freedom of speech because Iranians are facing guns and bullets right now," she told Fox News. "They don't have any voice. They don't have any media."

"Look, right now that I'm talking to you, women are facing rape in prison," she shared. "Many women are being shot in their eyes and they have been blinded, men and women together, just because of peacefully demanding freedom, dignity, democracy. So, I cannot just say, 'OK, now I'm in safe heaven, that I'm not going to talk about them.’"

Reflecting on the plot against her still gives Alinejad "goosebumps" and the activist is asking Biden to press the European Union to designate the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.

"America is about democracy," she said. "They have to be tough against Islamic Republic."

Fox News’ Yael Halon contributed to this report.