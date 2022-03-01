Expand / Collapse search
Winsome Sears sends message to Biden on US energy: 'Take care of what you have command of'

Biden is set to address the nation in his first State of the Union on Tuesday

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The lieutenant governor of Virginia joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the energy implications surrounding the crisis in Ukraine.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears called out President Biden over his energy policy on "Fox & Friends," urging him to take control of "what he has command of" in terms of American energy production. The Republican U.S. Marine veteran said the U.S. can be energy independent, but the president outsourced production in the year leading up to the crisis in Ukraine

UKRAINE CRISIS: US MUST LEAD AGAIN ON ENERGY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE 

WINSOME SEARS: We were free from depending on outside countries for our energy, and as soon as he came into office, his first day, he killed the Keystone Pipeline, killed all those jobs, and all the other jobs with it, so we can be energy independent. And it depends on this president. Instead, he's telling other countries like Saudi Arabia to release more oil, more barrels. Really? Why don't you take care of what you have command of Mr. President, here? 

