Thiessen on Biden blasting Trump supporters: 'Desperate people say desperate and stupid things'

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday that President Biden's attack on the "MAGA crowd" is a "desperate" reaction to plummeting poll numbers ahead of November's midterm elections.

MARC THIESSEN: The most radical group in American history. So more radical than the Ku Klux Klan. More radical than the Confederacy. More radical than the American Communist Party. I mean, good Lord. What? What a stupid thing to say and an offensive thing to say. But, you know, they're desperate. They've got a 17-point enthusiasm gap going into the November elections, which is the last time it's been that low it was in 2010 and they lost 60 seats in the House. So they are desperately trying to gin up their base and get some enthusiasm because they're about to face a shellacking. Desperate people say desperate and stupid things.

