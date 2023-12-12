Biden tells White House reporters to 'hush up,' laughs as he ignores their questions

President Biden got testy with White House reporters Tuesday as they blasted him with questions during his Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After his talk with Zelenskyy concluded Tuesday afternoon, the gaggle of reporters present peppered both world leaders with questions. Seemingly taken aback by the volume and number of questions coming his way, Biden held up his hand and exclaimed, "Whoa! Whoa! Whoa, hush up a second, Okay?"

The noise from the reporters died down as Biden went on to make his announcement. "I got one more thing to say," he stated, while holding a stack of papers in his hand. "I just signed another $200 million draw down from the Department of Defense for Ukraine."

"That will be coming quickly. Thank you!" he said while facing Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader could be heard responding, "Thank you very much," as the questions from reporters resumed and returned to their previous volume. Biden sat for another moment or so until the press was finally escorted from the room.

An official said Biden’s promise of an additional $200 million to Ukraine will be taken from Pentagon stockpiles and include additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), high-speed anti-radiation missiles, anti-armor systems, artillery rounds, missiles, demolition munitions, four million rounds of small arms ammunition, generators and other equipment and spare parts.

During this latest visit to the U.S., Zelenskyy also met with Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and new Speaker Mike Johnson.

Tuesday’s interaction with reporters was just the latest incident in Biden’s history of ignoring or dismissing the press throughout his presidency.

The president told CNN's Kaitlan Collins she was in the "wrong business" during a press conference in 2021 after she asked him a question about Putin he didn’t like.

That same year, Biden replied to a question from NBC's Kelly O'Donnell he thought was tiresome, saying "You are such a pain in the neck, but I’m going to answer your question because we’ve known each other for so long,"

This year, Biden ripped New York Post reporter Steven Nelson for asking a " dumb question " about allegations that he received money through Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

And on multiple occasions in the last few days, the world leader has walked by, ignoring reporters as they’ve tried to ask him more questions about his son’s legal troubles.

