Twitter squirms as Biden looks lost, coughs through speeches, shakes hands afterwards: 'Not fit to serve'

Twitter users expressed discomfort over viral clips of President Joe Biden coughing repeatedly throughout a Tuesday White House address on the passage of the CHIPS bill and then shaking hands with several lawmakers afterwards. Biden also looked dead in the water while expecting a handshake from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., even though the two had shaken hands only seconds prior.

Biden’s critics on Twitter emphasized their horror by reminding users that Biden had just finished with his COVID-19 isolation and was unmasked and shaking hands after coughing into them.

The Washington Free Beacon Twitter account shared a video clip of President Joe Biden coughing his way through his speech on the signing of the CHIPS bill on Tuesday. The outlet captioned the video, stating, "Biden is coughing so much during his speech that he can barely talk."

The Free Beacon also shared a clip of Biden shaking hands with Democratic lawmakers after the cough-filled speech and captioned it, tweeting, "After coughing into his hand during his entire speech, Biden proceeds to shake hands with everyone in the crowd."

BIDEN COUGHS THROUGH CHIPS BILL SIGNING SPEECH AFTER COVID-19 ISOLATION

Conservative commentator Carmine Sabia remarked, "President Joe Biden sounds like his lungs are gonna come out of his chest he’s coughing so much."

Even leftist journalist Aaron Rupar found the coughing a bit much, tweeting, "Biden is really struggling through his White House speech today with lots of coughing. Might've been wise to keep his remarks a bit shorter."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller pointed out how Biden "was just walking around in a mask yesterday," expressing his discomfort with the apparent lack of COVID-19 safety protocol displayed in the clip.

Another video of Biden shaking Sen. Chuck Schumer’s hand and then extending his hand for another handshake seconds afterwards as if he forgot he about the prior one garnered social media attention as well.

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, communications special advisor Steve Guest saw it and tweeted, "All it takes is like 5 seconds for Joe Biden to forget he shook Chuck Schumer’s hand. Scary."

National Politics contributor Andrew Malcolm saw an omen in Biden’s handshake gaffe, tweeting "One day the humor will disappear when his blighted mind takes lives."

WHITE HOUSE TRIES TO REBRAND BIDEN, THIS TIME AS ‘DARK BRANDON’

"Presidenting is so HARD," tweeted conservative podcast host Michael Berry, mocking the president’s awkward handshake moment.

Washington Times columnist Tim Young declared, "Biden is completely lost and forgets where he is AGAIN."

Breitbart News reporter Hannah Bleau sought answers for Biden’s strange behavior, tweeting, "literally what is happening."

The Tea Party Patriots Twitter account wrote, "Joe Biden is not mentally fit to serve as President of the United States."

The Daily Wire Twitter account tweeted, "Cue the curb music," referencing the classic theme song to comedian Larry David’s HBO show "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

