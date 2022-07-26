Expand / Collapse search
Biden stopping Pelosi's Taiwan visit would create a 'major foreign policy crisis,' Sen. Cotton says

China threatened 'serious consequences' if Speaker Pelosi continues with scheduled trip to Taiwan

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Speaker Pelosi must ‘go forward’ with Taiwan trip, cannot bow down to Chinese threat: Sen. Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., urges Speaker Nancy Pelosi to follow through with trip to Taiwan and not bow down to threats from China.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton urged Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to "go forward" with her scheduled trip to Taiwan despite growing threats from China over the island. On "America Reports" Tuesday, Cotton argued it is imperative the U.S. shows strength against Chinese threats or else risk increasing foreign policy crises.

TAIWAN HOLDS AIR RAID DRILLS AS CHINA DOUBLES DOWN AGAINST NANCY PELOSI VISIT

SEN. TOM COTTON: Speaker Pelosi should absolutely go forward with her trip to Taiwan. She might want to consider adding a prominent Republican like Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, to show the bipartisan support that exists in this country for Taiwan. We cannot allow Chinese threats to deter a mere visit by a member of Congress to Taiwan. There's been a longstanding practice from presidents of both parties that executive branch officials don't visit Taiwan. But there's been an equally long-standing practice that members of Congress do visit it. I have, many of my colleagues have. Speaker Pelosi has before. We cannot back down in the face of these Chinese threats. If Joe Biden prevents Nancy Pelosi or any other member of Congress from traveling to Taiwan, it will create a major foreign policy crisis. Imagine what it will signal for the Chinese communists if they think they can threaten us into merely not traveling to Taiwan, it might in fact incite them and tempt them to go for the jugular in Taiwan. 

