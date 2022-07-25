Newt Gingrich: Pelosi should tell Biden officials to 'shut up' about Taiwan visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should tell Biden administration officials from the Pentagon and State Department to "shut up" as she heads over to Taiwan in spite of warnings from China. Gingrich, who visited Taiwan in 1997 when he was speaker of the House, said Pelosi and the administration cannot allow China to dictate U.S. foreign policy.

TAIWAN HOLDS AIR RAID DRILLS AS CHINA DOUBLES DOWN AGAINST NANCY PELOSI VISIT

NEWT GINGRICH: It's exactly the kind of confusion that enabled Putin to mislead himself about Ukraine. We need to be very, very clear. And this is part of why we had a lot of tension in 1996, 97, and President Clinton and I collaborated in trying to send very strong signals, including putting American aircraft carriers in the Taiwan Strait. So I would say she absolutely has to go now.

She cannot allow the Chinese communist dictatorship to think that it can bully an American Speaker of the House. And frankly, she ought to tell the Pentagon and the State Department to shut up. They're always timid. They're always risk-averse. And they don't get it. It's very important to show strength. So the Chinese communists understand that we're real, and we're not, just as Mao called us a paper tiger.

