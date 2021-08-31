Leo Terrell blasts 'political witch hunt' by Biden admin against states opposing school mask mandates

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell slammed the Department of Education Tuesday for opening civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, telling "Fox & Friends" the move is a "political stunt" by the Biden administration to impose a federal mask mandate.

BIDEN EDUCATION DEPARTMENT OPENS CIVIL RIGHTS INVESTIGATIONS INTO 5 STATES FOR BANNING SCHOOL MASK MANDATES

LEO TERRELL: I couldn't sleep last night. I wanted to talk about this because of the just outrageous accusation that the secretary of education is making. I want to be very clear, Steve. There is no civil rights violation. There's no violation of the Rehabilitation Act or the American Disabilities Act. This is a political witch hunt on the federal government to try to impose federal mandates on states regarding masking kids. Where is the medical evidence that any kid who has a disability is being denied a quality education? It's strictly political. It's a backdoor way to impose a mask mandate by Joe Biden's administration.

…

I'm a civil rights lawyer. There is no ADA violation. There's none. This is a political stunt by the administration to try to go backdoor to impose a federal mandate of masking.

