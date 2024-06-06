Hunter Biden gun crime trial enters day 4 as evidence of his drug addiction mounts
Hunter Biden returns to the Delaware federal courthouse for the fourth day in his federal gun crime trial Thursday. Proceedings will begin with the cross examination of Gordon Cleveland, the gun store employee who sold Biden the revolver in 2018. The prosecution says they have six additional witnesses to call.
incoming update…
A few common threads arose during the first few days of the Hunter Biden gun trial, during which the court selected a full jury and learned the following:
- The jury is made up of equal parts women and men, with seven Black jurors and five White jurors. But holding the trial in Delaware has made it difficult to assemble a purely unbiased jury, as many of the jurors have either met the Bidens or have had a longtime familiarity of the family.
- Many family and friends attended the trial in support of Hunter Biden, including President Joe Biden’s longtime friend, Richard Smith, president of Delaware’s NAACP branch.
- The case will hinge on whether Hunter Biden knowingly lied on a federal gun application, which prompted prosecutors to heavily refer to his memoir, “Beautiful Things,” and play numerous excerpts from the audiobook as the only testimony from Hunter Biden that the jurors might hear.
Details about Hunter Biden’s relationship with a 24-year-old stripper, his need for crack cocaine every 20 minutes and how his spiraling addiction torpedoed his first marriage were on full display for the jury as it considers the first son’s three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018.
"He would want to smoke the second he woke up," Biden's ex-girlfriend, Zoe Kestan, testified Wednesday. She met Biden when she worked at a gentleman’s club in New York City when she was 24 and he was 48.
The court heard continued testimony from FBI special agent Erika Jensen Wednesday and from Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, Kestan and gun shop employee Gordon Cleveland, as prosecutors worked to prove to the jury Biden lied about his drug addiction when he filled out a federal form to buy a Colt revolver gun in 2018.
Biden is facing charges of making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally-licensed gun dealer and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.
Biden pleaded not guilty in the case.
The total maximum prison time for the three charges could be up to 25 years. Each count carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.
Kestan detailed in her testimony that she met Biden in December 2017 after he booked a private room for 30 minutes at the strip club where she worked, ultimately sparking a relationship with the man she described as "charming and charismatic."
Kestan, who testified under immunity, walked the jury through Biden’s rampant drug abuse throughout the course of their relationship, including him smoking crack in hotel rooms, stealing away to public bathrooms to smoke crack and even how she helped pick up drugs for him. She said the crack cocaine he purchased often was the size of a "ping pong ball," which he broke into pieces and lit up in glass pipes.
