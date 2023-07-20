Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Biden's Philly speech on 'Bidenomics' mocked for multiple gaffes: 'Kamala Harris level insight'

President Biden spoke about his economic polices in Philadelphia on Thursday

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Biden stumbles over his words in Philadelphia Bidenomics speech Video

Biden stumbles over his words in Philadelphia Bidenomics speech

President Biden served up a word salad as he discussed kitchen table issues at a speech in Philadelphia defending his "Bidenomics" policies. 

President Biden’s latest public appearance delivering a speech on "Bidenomics"once again drew anger and concern from social media users.

Biden spoke at the Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to a crowd of union supporters, boasting about the success of his economic policies. However, he appeared to stumble over his words despite his upbeat attitude.

"I often say, and I mean this sincerely, Wall Street — good folks down there — but they didn't build the middle class. They didn't build America. The middle class was built by the middle class," Biden said.

Elsewhere during his speech, he blasted the idea of "trickle-down economics," claiming his father suffered from those policies.

President Biden addresses union supporters in Philadelphia

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on renewable energy at the Philly Shipyard on July 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

BIDEN SERVES WORD SALAD AT ‘KITCHEN TABLE’ ECONOMICS SPEECH 

"I watched my dad growing up, and not a whole lot of benefit trickled down on his kitchen table as a consequence of trickle-down economics," Biden said.

The president tripping over his words and history were some of the latest gaffes that caught fire on Twitter.

"He's fine. This is fine," conservative blogger Mike LaChance tweeted.

"Biden just said he watched his dad suffer under ‘trickle down economics.’ In the 1950s? Wut?" columnist David Marcus tweeted.

"Joe Biden with Kamala Harris level insight and reasoning: ‘The middle class was built by the middle class!’" conservative commentator Steve Guest remarked.

The president also continued to insist that wages have gone up and surpassed the rate of inflation, a claim that has since been contested.

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich remarked, "This is absolutely not true."

"Joe Biden has ZERO issue lying to the face of Americans. No, Joe, low wage workers are working two and even three jobs trying to afford ‘Bidenomics,’" Republican congressional candidate Jack Lombardi commented.

Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden has boasted about his economic policies despite polls suggesting otherwise. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

After Biden ended his speech, he proceeded to look around the stage before being shown where to go.

"Imagine if he had to remember where they parked," Substack writer Jim Treacher wrote.

Twitchy’s Doug Powers mocked, "’We're gonna get it done. Thank you. And can somebody tell me where the hell I am?’"

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE TORCHED FOR CLAIMING ‘WAGES ARE UP’ BECAUSE OF ‘BIDENOMICS’: ‘THE ECONOMY STINKS, MA’AM’ 

Despite Biden boasting about his economic policies, a recent Monmouth University poll found that 62% of respondents disapproved of Biden's handling of inflation. A Twitter Community Note also added context to Biden’s claim that wages have increased for workers.

"On 3/15/20 when US COVID lockdowns began real wages adjusted for inflation (AFI) were $11.15. As of 7/16/23 real wages AFI are $11.05," the Twitter note continued. It added: "Real wages AFI remain lower (not higher) than before the pandemic."

Despite this, the president continued to tout "Bidenomics" in his Philly speech.

President Biden delivers a speech in Philadelphia

Biden's rebranding of his economic policies has largely failed to convince the public that key aspects of the economy are significantly improving, according to a poll released Wednesday by the Monmouth University Polling Institute. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm not here to declare victory. We got a long way to go in the economy," Biden said. "I'm here to say we have more work to do. We have a plan that's turning things around pretty quickly. Bidenomics is just another way of saying ‘restore the American dream.’"

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.