Biden's Philly speech on 'Bidenomics' mocked for multiple gaffes: 'Kamala Harris level insight'

President Biden’s latest public appearance delivering a speech on "Bidenomics"once again drew anger and concern from social media users.

Biden spoke at the Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to a crowd of union supporters, boasting about the success of his economic policies. However, he appeared to stumble over his words despite his upbeat attitude.

"I often say, and I mean this sincerely, Wall Street — good folks down there — but they didn't build the middle class. They didn't build America. The middle class was built by the middle class," Biden said.

Elsewhere during his speech, he blasted the idea of "trickle-down economics," claiming his father suffered from those policies.

"I watched my dad growing up, and not a whole lot of benefit trickled down on his kitchen table as a consequence of trickle-down economics," Biden said.

The president tripping over his words and history were some of the latest gaffes that caught fire on Twitter.

"He's fine. This is fine," conservative blogger Mike LaChance tweeted.

"Biden just said he watched his dad suffer under ‘trickle down economics.’ In the 1950s? Wut?" columnist David Marcus tweeted.

"Joe Biden with Kamala Harris level insight and reasoning: ‘The middle class was built by the middle class!’" conservative commentator Steve Guest remarked.

The president also continued to insist that wages have gone up and surpassed the rate of inflation, a claim that has since been contested.

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich remarked, "This is absolutely not true."

"Joe Biden has ZERO issue lying to the face of Americans. No, Joe, low wage workers are working two and even three jobs trying to afford ‘Bidenomics,’" Republican congressional candidate Jack Lombardi commented.

After Biden ended his speech, he proceeded to look around the stage before being shown where to go.

"Imagine if he had to remember where they parked," Substack writer Jim Treacher wrote.

Twitchy’s Doug Powers mocked, "’We're gonna get it done. Thank you. And can somebody tell me where the hell I am?’"

Despite Biden boasting about his economic policies, a recent Monmouth University poll found that 62% of respondents disapproved of Biden's handling of inflation. A Twitter Community Note also added context to Biden’s claim that wages have increased for workers.

"On 3/15/20 when US COVID lockdowns began real wages adjusted for inflation (AFI) were $11.15. As of 7/16/23 real wages AFI are $11.05," the Twitter note continued. It added: "Real wages AFI remain lower (not higher) than before the pandemic."

Despite this, the president continued to tout "Bidenomics" in his Philly speech.

"I'm not here to declare victory. We got a long way to go in the economy," Biden said. "I'm here to say we have more work to do. We have a plan that's turning things around pretty quickly. Bidenomics is just another way of saying ‘restore the American dream.’"