Biden repeats false claim about infrastructure plan after Stelter praised him for listening to fact-checkers

CNN's left-wing media guru Brian Stelter appears to have given President Biden premature praise for so-called "course-correcting" on falsehoods that are fact-checked by reporters.

On Sunday's installment of his media show "Reliable Sources," Stelter spoke with CNN's star "fact-checker" Daniel Dale while attempting to celebrate how truthful Biden is in comparison to his predecessor, former President Trump, who Stelter said "deteriorated in terms of accuracy."

"Here's what I think is most interesting about Biden. I've noticed and you've noticed- he changes when he's been fact-checked. He course-corrects," Stelter enthusiastically shared. "So you or other fact-checkers call him out, point out something is inaccurate, he does stop saying it in several different instances, maybe not fast enough, but that's a big difference from Trump. Biden or his team- whoever is writing his scripts, does seem to be reacting to fact-checking. Is that right?

"It is in at least some cases," Dale gently pushed back. "So there are some false and misleading claims that Biden has repeated without correction, but I've counted at least two cases in which he or his team said something wrong... and then they never said it again. They significantly amended their language."

Dale pointed to the Biden administration's false claim that its infrastructure plan would create "19 million jobs," which was inflated from the 2-3 million jobs the plan would actually create.

However, despite the fact-checks that were conducted, Biden repeated the false claim on Thursday, this time citing "16 million" jobs.

"If we move, all of these economists including the liberal as well as conservative think tanks, pointed out that if we pass this… it will create up to 16 million good-paying jobs," Biden said while pitching his infrastructure plan in Louisiana.

Despite Stelter's claim that Biden "course-corrects," the president has repeated other falsehoods after they were fact-checked, including his misleading claims about Georgia's election reform bill that was given "Four Pinocchios" by The Washington Post as well as the eccentric remarks Biden repeated in his joint address to Congress that he "flew" "17,000 miles" with Chinese President Xi when they were both vice presidents.

On Sunday night, Stelter appeared to water down his pro-Biden gushing in a writeup of the segment, running the headline, "The Biden administration is taking fact checks to heart, at least some of the time."