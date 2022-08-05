Biden needs to push back against China's 'extreme' response to Pelosi's visit: Former CIA station chief

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Daniel Hoffman weighed in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's meeting with Taiwan's president on "Hannity."

NANCY PELOSI DEPARTS TAIWAN AFTER VISIT CRITICIZED BY CHINA

DAN HOFFMAN: And what we've seen is an extraordinarily aggressive, asymmetric response. You look at the military drills that started yesterday, that effectively blockade Taiwan until Sunday. That is a pretty extreme measure. But I think what China is trying to do, they know that the United States will carry on with a relationship with Taiwan. They are trying to deliver a stark message, a clear one too, to those countries in the region and beyond that, the cost of a relationship with Taiwan is simply too high, and they shouldn't do it. China seeking to isolate Taiwan fully and this administration, I agree with Senator Brown, needs to push back with a real strategy to prevent that from happening.

