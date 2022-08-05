Expand / Collapse search
Biden needs to push back against China's 'extreme' response to Pelosi's visit: Former CIA station chief

Dan Hoffman says Pelosi was right to visit Taiwan

Fox News Staff
China is taking extreme measures: Former CIA station chief

Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman weighs in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan amid the alleged pushback from the Biden administration on 'Hannity.'

Fox News contributor Daniel Hoffman weighed in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's meeting with Taiwan's president on "Hannity."

NANCY PELOSI DEPARTS TAIWAN AFTER VISIT CRITICIZED BY CHINA

DAN HOFFMAN: And what we've seen is an extraordinarily aggressive, asymmetric response. You look at the military drills that started yesterday, that effectively blockade Taiwan until Sunday. That is a pretty extreme measure. But I think what China is trying to do, they know that the United States will carry on with a relationship with Taiwan. They are trying to deliver a stark message, a clear one too, to those countries in the region and beyond that, the cost of a relationship with Taiwan is simply too high, and they shouldn't do it. China seeking to isolate Taiwan fully and this administration, I agree with Senator Brown, needs to push back with a real strategy to prevent that from happening.

